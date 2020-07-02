All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:10 PM

3212 Upshire Court

3212 Upshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Upshire Court, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Open floor plan with a large kitchen, Split bedrooms, high ceilings, attached two-car garage, tons of natural light.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Upshire Court have any available units?
3212 Upshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3212 Upshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Upshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Upshire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 Upshire Court is pet friendly.
Does 3212 Upshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 3212 Upshire Court offers parking.
Does 3212 Upshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Upshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Upshire Court have a pool?
No, 3212 Upshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Upshire Court have accessible units?
No, 3212 Upshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Upshire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 Upshire Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3212 Upshire Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3212 Upshire Court does not have units with air conditioning.

