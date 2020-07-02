3209 Bloomfield Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

EXQUISITE 3 bedroom TOWNHOME- Open floorplan with designer touches. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, and upgraded cabinets. Plantation shutters throughout.



Master bedroom has custom closet system and hardwood floors. Upstairs has 2 bedroom, loft and second living area. Back patio Oasis with patterned concrete, gas grill line, pergola and SPA! Fridge, washer and dryer come with the unit.



This won't last long! It's a BEAUTY. Super Clean and ready for move in! Pets will be evaluated on a case by case basis.