Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:31 PM

3209 Bloomfield Court

3209 Bloomfield Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3209 Bloomfield Ct, Plano, TX 75093
Preston Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
EXQUISITE 3 bedroom TOWNHOME- Open floorplan with designer touches. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, and upgraded cabinets. Plantation shutters throughout.

Master bedroom has custom closet system and hardwood floors. Upstairs has 2 bedroom, loft and second living area. Back patio Oasis with patterned concrete, gas grill line, pergola and SPA! Fridge, washer and dryer come with the unit.

This won't last long! It's a BEAUTY. Super Clean and ready for move in! Pets will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Bloomfield Court have any available units?
3209 Bloomfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 Bloomfield Court have?
Some of 3209 Bloomfield Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Bloomfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Bloomfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Bloomfield Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 Bloomfield Court is pet friendly.
Does 3209 Bloomfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Bloomfield Court offers parking.
Does 3209 Bloomfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3209 Bloomfield Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Bloomfield Court have a pool?
No, 3209 Bloomfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Bloomfield Court have accessible units?
No, 3209 Bloomfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Bloomfield Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 Bloomfield Court has units with dishwashers.

