Nicely maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great area of Plano with Plano Senior High School. Nice vaulted ceiling in living room with fireplace, spacious kitchen and split bedroom layout. Nice yard with privacy fence. Ready for new renters
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3205 Upshire Court have any available units?
3205 Upshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Upshire Court have?
Some of 3205 Upshire Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Upshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Upshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.