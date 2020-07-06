All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3205 Upshire Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3205 Upshire Court
Last updated April 11 2020 at 4:51 AM

3205 Upshire Court

3205 Upshire Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3205 Upshire Court, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great area of Plano with Plano Senior High School. Nice vaulted ceiling in living room with fireplace, spacious kitchen and split bedroom layout. Nice yard with privacy fence.
Ready for new renters

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Upshire Court have any available units?
3205 Upshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Upshire Court have?
Some of 3205 Upshire Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Upshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Upshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Upshire Court pet-friendly?
No, 3205 Upshire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3205 Upshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Upshire Court offers parking.
Does 3205 Upshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Upshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Upshire Court have a pool?
No, 3205 Upshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Upshire Court have accessible units?
No, 3205 Upshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Upshire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 Upshire Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District