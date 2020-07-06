Beautiful 1-story 4 bedrooms and 3 baths home with open floor plan with wood floor in the living area and carpet in bedrooms. Neutral Paint and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Full sprinkler system. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Great location with excellent schools. A MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3205 Roundrock Trail have any available units?
3205 Roundrock Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Roundrock Trail have?
Some of 3205 Roundrock Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Roundrock Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Roundrock Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.