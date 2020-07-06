3205 Roundrock Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1-story 4 bedrooms and 3 baths home with open floor plan with wood floor in the living area and carpet in bedrooms. Neutral Paint and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Full sprinkler system. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Great location with excellent schools. A MUST SEE!