3205 Roundrock Trail
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:30 PM

3205 Roundrock Trail

3205 Roundrock Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3205 Roundrock Trail, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1-story 4 bedrooms and 3 baths home with open floor plan with wood floor in the living area and carpet in bedrooms. Neutral Paint and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Full sprinkler system. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Great location with excellent schools. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Roundrock Trail have any available units?
3205 Roundrock Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Roundrock Trail have?
Some of 3205 Roundrock Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Roundrock Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Roundrock Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Roundrock Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3205 Roundrock Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3205 Roundrock Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Roundrock Trail offers parking.
Does 3205 Roundrock Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Roundrock Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Roundrock Trail have a pool?
No, 3205 Roundrock Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Roundrock Trail have accessible units?
No, 3205 Roundrock Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Roundrock Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 Roundrock Trail has units with dishwashers.

