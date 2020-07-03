Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3205 Heatherbrook Drive
Last updated March 20 2020 at 4:13 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3205 Heatherbrook Drive
3205 Heatherbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3205 Heatherbrook Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintenance home locate at Timber Brook Estate, close to Collin College at Spring Creek. nice size, 4 bedroom plus a study can be 5th bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3205 Heatherbrook Drive have any available units?
3205 Heatherbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3205 Heatherbrook Drive have?
Some of 3205 Heatherbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3205 Heatherbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Heatherbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Heatherbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3205 Heatherbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3205 Heatherbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Heatherbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 3205 Heatherbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Heatherbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Heatherbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3205 Heatherbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Heatherbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3205 Heatherbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Heatherbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 Heatherbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
