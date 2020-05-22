All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:30 AM

3201 Sailmaker Lane

3201 Sailmaker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Sailmaker Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,214 sq ft, 2 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Sailmaker Lane have any available units?
3201 Sailmaker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3201 Sailmaker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Sailmaker Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Sailmaker Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 Sailmaker Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3201 Sailmaker Lane offer parking?
No, 3201 Sailmaker Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3201 Sailmaker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Sailmaker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Sailmaker Lane have a pool?
No, 3201 Sailmaker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Sailmaker Lane have accessible units?
No, 3201 Sailmaker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Sailmaker Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 Sailmaker Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 Sailmaker Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 Sailmaker Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

