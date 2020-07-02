Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3131 Mill Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3131 Mill Ridge Drive
3131 Mill Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3131 Mill Ridge Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3131 Mill Ridge Drive Available 04/01/19 -
(RLNE4763617)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3131 Mill Ridge Drive have any available units?
3131 Mill Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 3131 Mill Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3131 Mill Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 Mill Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3131 Mill Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3131 Mill Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3131 Mill Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3131 Mill Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 Mill Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 Mill Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3131 Mill Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3131 Mill Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3131 Mill Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 Mill Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 Mill Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3131 Mill Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3131 Mill Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
