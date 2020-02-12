All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3120 Robin Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3120 Robin Road
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:08 PM

3120 Robin Road

3120 Robin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3120 Robin Road, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Robin Road have any available units?
3120 Robin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3120 Robin Road currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Robin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Robin Road pet-friendly?
No, 3120 Robin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3120 Robin Road offer parking?
No, 3120 Robin Road does not offer parking.
Does 3120 Robin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 Robin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Robin Road have a pool?
No, 3120 Robin Road does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Robin Road have accessible units?
No, 3120 Robin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Robin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 Robin Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 Robin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3120 Robin Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District