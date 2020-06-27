3113 Peachtree Lane

Updated home with features: new paint new, fixtures throughout, updated bathrooms & flooring, updated kitchen, stainless appliances and much more. Beautiful remodeled home in the sought after Royal Oaks subdivision in Plano.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
