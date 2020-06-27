All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 27 2019 at 2:55 AM

3113 Peachtree Lane

3113 Peachtree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3113 Peachtree Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated home with features: new paint new, fixtures throughout, updated bathrooms & flooring, updated kitchen, stainless appliances and much more. Beautiful remodeled home in the sought after Royal Oaks subdivision in Plano.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Peachtree Lane have any available units?
3113 Peachtree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3113 Peachtree Lane have?
Some of 3113 Peachtree Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 Peachtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Peachtree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Peachtree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3113 Peachtree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3113 Peachtree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3113 Peachtree Lane offers parking.
Does 3113 Peachtree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 Peachtree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Peachtree Lane have a pool?
No, 3113 Peachtree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Peachtree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3113 Peachtree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Peachtree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3113 Peachtree Lane has units with dishwashers.

