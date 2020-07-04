All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3112 Zinnia Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3112 Zinnia Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3112 Zinnia Court

3112 Zinnia Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3112 Zinnia Court, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Fabulous 4 Bed,2 Bath,2 Living & 2 Dining single story house.Great Floor Plan, Connected Formals, Vaulted Ceilings.Prime location in wonderful neighborhood, close to schools, shopping and access to 75.Skylight in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Zinnia Court have any available units?
3112 Zinnia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3112 Zinnia Court currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Zinnia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Zinnia Court pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Zinnia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3112 Zinnia Court offer parking?
No, 3112 Zinnia Court does not offer parking.
Does 3112 Zinnia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Zinnia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Zinnia Court have a pool?
No, 3112 Zinnia Court does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Zinnia Court have accessible units?
No, 3112 Zinnia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Zinnia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 Zinnia Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3112 Zinnia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3112 Zinnia Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District