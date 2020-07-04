Fabulous 4 Bed,2 Bath,2 Living & 2 Dining single story house.Great Floor Plan, Connected Formals, Vaulted Ceilings.Prime location in wonderful neighborhood, close to schools, shopping and access to 75.Skylight in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3112 Zinnia Court have any available units?
3112 Zinnia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3112 Zinnia Court currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Zinnia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.