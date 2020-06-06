All apartments in Plano
3112 Brookshire Drive

3112 Brookshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3112 Brookshire Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Like New Construction w Attention to Every Detail. Convenient to George Bush Turnpike, I 75 & Dallas N Tollway, John Paul II HS, UTD, Central Market, Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's plus More. High End Designer Finishes Throughout Entire Home. Oversize Kitchen w New Cabinets, Quartz Counters, Waterfall Island, 5 Burner Gas Cook Top, Stainless Steel Appliances. Fab Open Floor Plan. Abundance of Natural Light. Hickory Hand Scraped Hardwoods. Large Master BD with Ensuite BR, Freestanding Tub & Custom Shower. Private Front Yard Courtyard Area, Covered Backyard Patio w Fan, Private Side Yard w Hot Tub, Surrounding 8 ft Privacy Fence w Sliding Solar Driveway Gate. Entire Property is Maximized to Full Potential.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Brookshire Drive have any available units?
3112 Brookshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 Brookshire Drive have?
Some of 3112 Brookshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Brookshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Brookshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Brookshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Brookshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3112 Brookshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3112 Brookshire Drive offers parking.
Does 3112 Brookshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Brookshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Brookshire Drive have a pool?
No, 3112 Brookshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Brookshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 3112 Brookshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Brookshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 Brookshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

