3112 Brookshire Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub new construction

Like New Construction w Attention to Every Detail. Convenient to George Bush Turnpike, I 75 & Dallas N Tollway, John Paul II HS, UTD, Central Market, Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's plus More. High End Designer Finishes Throughout Entire Home. Oversize Kitchen w New Cabinets, Quartz Counters, Waterfall Island, 5 Burner Gas Cook Top, Stainless Steel Appliances. Fab Open Floor Plan. Abundance of Natural Light. Hickory Hand Scraped Hardwoods. Large Master BD with Ensuite BR, Freestanding Tub & Custom Shower. Private Front Yard Courtyard Area, Covered Backyard Patio w Fan, Private Side Yard w Hot Tub, Surrounding 8 ft Privacy Fence w Sliding Solar Driveway Gate. Entire Property is Maximized to Full Potential.