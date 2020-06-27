3109 Parkside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,217 sqft, 1 story home in Plano! Open, bright living room with a brick fireplace and natural lighting! Cute kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! Breakfast nook off of kitchen. Formal dining area. Bathrooms with dual sinks. Master bath with walk in shower and tub. Big backyard with patio and mature trees! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



Please report any fraudulent listings.

BEWARE OF SCAMS

WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:

5 MILES

LETGO

CRAIGSLIST

OFFER UP

FACEBOOK

WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.