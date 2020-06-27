All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 22 2020 at 10:40 PM

3109 Parkside Drive

3109 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3109 Parkside Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,217 sqft, 1 story home in Plano! Open, bright living room with a brick fireplace and natural lighting! Cute kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! Breakfast nook off of kitchen. Formal dining area. Bathrooms with dual sinks. Master bath with walk in shower and tub. Big backyard with patio and mature trees! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Parkside Drive have any available units?
3109 Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 Parkside Drive have?
Some of 3109 Parkside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3109 Parkside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3109 Parkside Drive offer parking?
No, 3109 Parkside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3109 Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Parkside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 3109 Parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3109 Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 Parkside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

