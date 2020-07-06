Rent Calculator
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3101 Bonniebrook Drive.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
3101 Bonniebrook Drive
3101 Bonniebrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3101 Bonniebrook Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3101 Bonniebrook Drive have any available units?
3101 Bonniebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 3101 Bonniebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Bonniebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Bonniebrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3101 Bonniebrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3101 Bonniebrook Drive offer parking?
No, 3101 Bonniebrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3101 Bonniebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 Bonniebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Bonniebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3101 Bonniebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Bonniebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3101 Bonniebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Bonniebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 Bonniebrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3101 Bonniebrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3101 Bonniebrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
