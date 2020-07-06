All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3100 Devonshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3100 Devonshire Drive
Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:20 AM

3100 Devonshire Drive

3100 Devonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3100 Devonshire Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Cobblestone

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Single story bungalow, end unit. 2 BR, 2 bathroom. Tenant responsible for electricity and renters insurance. Vacant for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Devonshire Drive have any available units?
3100 Devonshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Devonshire Drive have?
Some of 3100 Devonshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Devonshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Devonshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Devonshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Devonshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3100 Devonshire Drive offer parking?
No, 3100 Devonshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3100 Devonshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Devonshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Devonshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Devonshire Drive has a pool.
Does 3100 Devonshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 3100 Devonshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Devonshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Devonshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District