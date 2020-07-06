Rent Calculator
3100 Devonshire Drive
3100 Devonshire Drive
3100 Devonshire Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3100 Devonshire Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Cobblestone
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Single story bungalow, end unit. 2 BR, 2 bathroom. Tenant responsible for electricity and renters insurance. Vacant for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3100 Devonshire Drive have any available units?
3100 Devonshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3100 Devonshire Drive have?
Some of 3100 Devonshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3100 Devonshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Devonshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Devonshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Devonshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3100 Devonshire Drive offer parking?
No, 3100 Devonshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3100 Devonshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Devonshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Devonshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Devonshire Drive has a pool.
Does 3100 Devonshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 3100 Devonshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Devonshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Devonshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
