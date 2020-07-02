All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:41 AM

3028 Robin Road

3028 Robin Road · No Longer Available
Location

3028 Robin Road, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great house at desirable community. Updated Kitchen, Updated Bathrooms. This property has 3 beds, 2 baths and plenty of space. Fireplace, Fenced backyard. Wood floor, refrigerator and AC system. Mature and quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to elementary. City park and jogging trail nearby. Minutes from Hwy 75 and 190. Lot of stores and restaurant nearby, including Panera Bread, Sushi sake, Starbucks. Please verify all information. Please turn off all lights, lock doors and don't touch thermostat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 Robin Road have any available units?
3028 Robin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3028 Robin Road have?
Some of 3028 Robin Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 Robin Road currently offering any rent specials?
3028 Robin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 Robin Road pet-friendly?
No, 3028 Robin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3028 Robin Road offer parking?
No, 3028 Robin Road does not offer parking.
Does 3028 Robin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3028 Robin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 Robin Road have a pool?
No, 3028 Robin Road does not have a pool.
Does 3028 Robin Road have accessible units?
No, 3028 Robin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 Robin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3028 Robin Road has units with dishwashers.

