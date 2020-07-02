3028 Robin Road

Amenities

Great house at desirable community. Updated Kitchen, Updated Bathrooms. This property has 3 beds, 2 baths and plenty of space. Fireplace, Fenced backyard. Wood floor, refrigerator and AC system. Mature and quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to elementary. City park and jogging trail nearby. Minutes from Hwy 75 and 190. Lot of stores and restaurant nearby, including Panera Bread, Sushi sake, Starbucks. Please verify all information. Please turn off all lights, lock doors and don't touch thermostat.