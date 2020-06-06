Good location. 2 story house. Master bedroom down and two other bedrooms up. All bedrooms are good size. High ceiling on first floor living room and dinning room. whole house light color wood and tile floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3023 Brookshire Drive have any available units?
3023 Brookshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3023 Brookshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Brookshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.