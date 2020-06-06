All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3023 Brookshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3023 Brookshire Drive
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:45 AM

3023 Brookshire Drive

3023 Brookshire Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3023 Brookshire Dr, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Good location. 2 story house. Master bedroom down and two other bedrooms up. All bedrooms are good size. High ceiling on first floor living room and dinning room. whole house light color wood and tile floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 Brookshire Drive have any available units?
3023 Brookshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3023 Brookshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Brookshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 Brookshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3023 Brookshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3023 Brookshire Drive offer parking?
No, 3023 Brookshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3023 Brookshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3023 Brookshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 Brookshire Drive have a pool?
No, 3023 Brookshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3023 Brookshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 3023 Brookshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 Brookshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3023 Brookshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3023 Brookshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3023 Brookshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District