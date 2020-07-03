Wonderful family home in a very quiet neighborhood. 3 bedroom if using loft upstairs. 2 bedroom without loft. Great floor plan with living and kitchen downstairs and bedrooms upstairs. Recently painted throughout. New ceramic tile in the kitchen. Nice backyard with lots of room to cook out and relax. Must see this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 3020 Plumtree Lane have?
Some of 3020 Plumtree Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 Plumtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3020 Plumtree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.