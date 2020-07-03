All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3020 Plumtree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3020 Plumtree Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3020 Plumtree Lane

3020 Plumtree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3020 Plumtree Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful family home in a very quiet neighborhood. 3 bedroom if using loft upstairs. 2 bedroom without loft. Great floor plan with living and kitchen downstairs and bedrooms upstairs. Recently painted throughout. New ceramic tile in the kitchen. Nice backyard with lots of room to cook out and relax.
Must see this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 Plumtree Lane have any available units?
3020 Plumtree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 Plumtree Lane have?
Some of 3020 Plumtree Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 Plumtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3020 Plumtree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 Plumtree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3020 Plumtree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3020 Plumtree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3020 Plumtree Lane offers parking.
Does 3020 Plumtree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 Plumtree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 Plumtree Lane have a pool?
No, 3020 Plumtree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3020 Plumtree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3020 Plumtree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 Plumtree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 Plumtree Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District