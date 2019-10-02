3012 N Avenue

Newly remodeled and updated corner lot. Huge backyard, near Dart Station. New kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, new backsplash. New laminate and carpet flooring. All new paint and fixtures throughout house. Gas range
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
