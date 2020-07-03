All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3008 Great Southwest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3008 Great Southwest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3008 Great Southwest Drive

3008 Great Southwest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3008 Great Southwest Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning North Plano Home.Five good size bedrooms.Brand new Beautifull wood laminate floors throughout the house. No carpets !Soaring Ceilings.Close to 121 and all major employers and shopping. Great Family Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Great Southwest Drive have any available units?
3008 Great Southwest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 Great Southwest Drive have?
Some of 3008 Great Southwest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Great Southwest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Great Southwest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Great Southwest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Great Southwest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3008 Great Southwest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Great Southwest Drive offers parking.
Does 3008 Great Southwest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Great Southwest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Great Southwest Drive have a pool?
No, 3008 Great Southwest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Great Southwest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3008 Great Southwest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Great Southwest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Great Southwest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District