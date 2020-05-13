Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3005 Laurel Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:30 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3005 Laurel Lane
3005 Laurel Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3005 Laurel Lane, Plano, TX 75074
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 bedroom or 4 bedroom plus study single store home ready for move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3005 Laurel Lane have any available units?
3005 Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3005 Laurel Lane have?
Some of 3005 Laurel Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3005 Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Laurel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3005 Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Laurel Lane offers parking.
Does 3005 Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Laurel Lane have a pool?
No, 3005 Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 3005 Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Laurel Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
