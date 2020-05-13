All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3005 Laurel Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3005 Laurel Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:30 AM

3005 Laurel Lane

3005 Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3005 Laurel Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 bedroom or 4 bedroom plus study single store home ready for move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Laurel Lane have any available units?
3005 Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Laurel Lane have?
Some of 3005 Laurel Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Laurel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3005 Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Laurel Lane offers parking.
Does 3005 Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Laurel Lane have a pool?
No, 3005 Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 3005 Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Laurel Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Grand at Legacy West
6080 Water Street
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District