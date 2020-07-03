All apartments in Plano
3004 Kings Way

3004 Kings Way · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Kings Way, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bed 2 bath in a nice area. Large yard, granite, remodeled baths. Walking distance to community park and walking and biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Kings Way have any available units?
3004 Kings Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Kings Way have?
Some of 3004 Kings Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Kings Way currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Kings Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Kings Way pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Kings Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3004 Kings Way offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Kings Way offers parking.
Does 3004 Kings Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Kings Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Kings Way have a pool?
No, 3004 Kings Way does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Kings Way have accessible units?
No, 3004 Kings Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Kings Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Kings Way has units with dishwashers.

