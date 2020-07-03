All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3004 Charter Oak Drive

3004 Charter Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Charter Oak Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move-in by October 15th and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,528 sf home is located in Plano, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Charter Oak Drive have any available units?
3004 Charter Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Charter Oak Drive have?
Some of 3004 Charter Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Charter Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Charter Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Charter Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Charter Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Charter Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Charter Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 3004 Charter Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Charter Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Charter Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 3004 Charter Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Charter Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3004 Charter Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Charter Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 Charter Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

