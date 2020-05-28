2924 Oak Tree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

A remarkable 4 bed . 3.5 bath in Ridgeview Ranch of Plano. Walk in to soaring ceiling , great natural light, and an open floor plan. Extra formal living and dining space. The main living area boasts wood flooring, a gas fireplace, and opens perfectly to the kitchen via 1 of 2 large islands. Kitchen features granite counter tops, plenty of storage, and eat-in breakfast nook. Laundry area offers a pass through to a great office space. Large 1st floor master with updated en suite. 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor including 1 with an attached full bath. Huge flex space. Golf course community with 2 pools, tennis court, workout facility. Zoned for converted to Frisco ISD. Minutes from SRT.