Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2924 Oak Tree Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2924 Oak Tree Drive

2924 Oak Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2924 Oak Tree Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
A remarkable 4 bed . 3.5 bath in Ridgeview Ranch of Plano. Walk in to soaring ceiling , great natural light, and an open floor plan. Extra formal living and dining space. The main living area boasts wood flooring, a gas fireplace, and opens perfectly to the kitchen via 1 of 2 large islands. Kitchen features granite counter tops, plenty of storage, and eat-in breakfast nook. Laundry area offers a pass through to a great office space. Large 1st floor master with updated en suite. 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor including 1 with an attached full bath. Huge flex space. Golf course community with 2 pools, tennis court, workout facility. Zoned for converted to Frisco ISD. Minutes from SRT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 Oak Tree Drive have any available units?
2924 Oak Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2924 Oak Tree Drive have?
Some of 2924 Oak Tree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2924 Oak Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2924 Oak Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 Oak Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2924 Oak Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2924 Oak Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2924 Oak Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 2924 Oak Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2924 Oak Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 Oak Tree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2924 Oak Tree Drive has a pool.
Does 2924 Oak Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 2924 Oak Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 Oak Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2924 Oak Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.

