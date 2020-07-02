All apartments in Plano
2913 Brookview Drive
2913 Brookview Drive

2913 Brookview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Brookview Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Briarwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Brookview Drive have any available units?
2913 Brookview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2913 Brookview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Brookview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Brookview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 Brookview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2913 Brookview Drive offer parking?
No, 2913 Brookview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2913 Brookview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 Brookview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Brookview Drive have a pool?
No, 2913 Brookview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Brookview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2913 Brookview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Brookview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 Brookview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2913 Brookview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2913 Brookview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

