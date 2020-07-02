All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:21 PM

2912 White Oak Drive

2912 White Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2912 White Oak Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Loverly 3 bedroom home with spacious living room and master Bedroom. Open floor plan with upgraded hall bath, Close to Bob Woodruff Park and major highways, Great location and walking distance to greenbelt and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 White Oak Drive have any available units?
2912 White Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 White Oak Drive have?
Some of 2912 White Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 White Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2912 White Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 White Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2912 White Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2912 White Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 2912 White Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2912 White Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 White Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 White Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2912 White Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2912 White Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2912 White Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 White Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 White Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

