Cute and clean 3 bedroom 2 bath with separate dinning area. Garage located in back of house next to large privacy fenced yard. Across the street from beautiful park. You can apply online for this great find.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2912 Guinevere Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
What amenities does 2912 Guinevere Drive have?
Some of 2912 Guinevere Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Guinevere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Guinevere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.