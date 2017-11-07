All apartments in Plano
2912 Guinevere Drive

2912 Guinevere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Guinevere Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute and clean 3 bedroom 2 bath with separate dinning area. Garage located in back of house next to large privacy fenced yard. Across the street from beautiful park. You can apply online for this great find.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Guinevere Drive have any available units?
2912 Guinevere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Guinevere Drive have?
Some of 2912 Guinevere Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Guinevere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Guinevere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Guinevere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Guinevere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2912 Guinevere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Guinevere Drive offers parking.
Does 2912 Guinevere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Guinevere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Guinevere Drive have a pool?
No, 2912 Guinevere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Guinevere Drive have accessible units?
No, 2912 Guinevere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Guinevere Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Guinevere Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

