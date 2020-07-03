All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2909 Oak Tree Drive

2909 Oak Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2909 Oak Tree Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Oak Tree Drive have any available units?
2909 Oak Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 Oak Tree Drive have?
Some of 2909 Oak Tree Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Oak Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Oak Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Oak Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2909 Oak Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2909 Oak Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2909 Oak Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 2909 Oak Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Oak Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Oak Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 2909 Oak Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Oak Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 2909 Oak Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Oak Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 Oak Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.

