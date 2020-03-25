All apartments in Plano
2908 Hagen Drive
2908 Hagen Drive

2908 Hagen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2908 Hagen Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Plano House for lease, 1 story with bonus game room upstairs. Flexible floorplan has extra room for office or study area. Full 4th bedroom with sitting area and full bathroom and access to game room area. Quiet neighborhood with great access to Highway 121 and outstanding FRISCO schools. Open floorpan includes double fireplace in living room and sitting room areas. Oversized master bedroom is split from other bedroom areas. No smokers, Pets Negotiable. Check Availability Date. No housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Hagen Drive have any available units?
2908 Hagen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 Hagen Drive have?
Some of 2908 Hagen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Hagen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Hagen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Hagen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 Hagen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2908 Hagen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2908 Hagen Drive offers parking.
Does 2908 Hagen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Hagen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Hagen Drive have a pool?
No, 2908 Hagen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Hagen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2908 Hagen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Hagen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 Hagen Drive has units with dishwashers.

