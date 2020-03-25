2908 Hagen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic Plano House for lease, 1 story with bonus game room upstairs. Flexible floorplan has extra room for office or study area. Full 4th bedroom with sitting area and full bathroom and access to game room area. Quiet neighborhood with great access to Highway 121 and outstanding FRISCO schools. Open floorpan includes double fireplace in living room and sitting room areas. Oversized master bedroom is split from other bedroom areas. No smokers, Pets Negotiable. Check Availability Date. No housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.