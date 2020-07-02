2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 Ridgeview Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
trash valet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
trash valet
Deposit:$150 Our Homes also feature:
Vaulted Ceilings* Custom 2 Blinds* Full-Sized Washer & Dryer Connections Frost-Free Refrigerators with Ice-Makers Microwave Large Patio or Balcony with Storage Hardwood Faux Flooring* Luxurious Garden Bathtubs* Large Walk-in Closets with Shelving Two-Tone Modern Paint Scheme Three-Panel Interior Doors Kitchen Pantries Built-In Computer Desk* Valet Trash Service Fire Sprinkler System Energy-Efficient Double Paned Windows Individual Water Heaters Lavish Landscaping 24-Hour Professional On-Site Management 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance High-Speed Data Transmission and Internet Access
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: B3G have any available units?
2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: B3G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: B3G have?
Some of 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: B3G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: B3G currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: B3G is not currently offering any rent specials.