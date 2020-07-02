All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G

2901 Ridgeview Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Playground for children--Your kids can play and exercise in our community playground
Access gate
24hr Attendant
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Lavish landscaping

Clothes Care Facility--for tenants that prefer not to own a private washer & dryer
Professionally Equipped Fitness Center--with Cardiovascular, Weight Equipment, Wi-Fi and HDTV...
Elegant Clubhouse- with beautiful fireplace and spacious conversation areas
24-Hour Professional On-Site Management
Ample walking area for pets--We have plenty of areas to walk your four-legged members...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G have any available units?
2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G have?
Some of 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G offers parking.
Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G have a pool?
No, 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G have accessible units?
No, 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A4G does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District