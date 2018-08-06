All apartments in Plano
2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3
2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3

2901 Ridgeview Dr · No Longer Available
2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
playground
trash valet
fireplace
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
Available October 10. We can hold it until October 20
One / one bath at 758 square feet This home comes with Digital Cable 200 HD channels, DVR Service, cable in all rooms and WIFI. The highest speed Spectrum offers For $1,076.00 on a 12 month lease. This rate also includes sewer, pest Control, Valet Trash and package delivery service.

Playground for children--Your kids can play and exercise in our community playground
Access gate
24hr Attendant
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Lavish landscaping

Clothes Care Facility--for tenants that prefer not to own a private washer & dryer
Professionally Equipped Fitness Center--with Cardiovascular, Weight Equipment, Wi-Fi and HDTV...
Elegant Clubhouse- with beautiful fireplace and spacious conversation areas
24-Hour Professional On-Site Management
Ample walking area for pets--We have plenty of areas to walk your four-legged members...

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3 have any available units?
2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3 have?
Some of 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3 currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3 is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3 offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3 offers parking.
Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3 have a pool?
No, 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3 does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3 have accessible units?
No, 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Ridgeview Dr Unit: A3 does not have units with dishwashers.

