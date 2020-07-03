2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym parking pool garage internet access

West Plano 3/2$1760 w/Fitness center, Pool - Property Id: 34541



PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.



West Plano unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center,Gated entrance, Private detached garages($125/mo) , Picnic area,W/D rental($30/mo), W/D connections, , Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, , Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, , Fire places,



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/34541

Property Id 34541



(RLNE5718473)