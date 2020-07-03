All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025

2901 Ridgeview Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
West Plano 3/2$1760 w/Fitness center, Pool - Property Id: 34541

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

West Plano unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center,Gated entrance, Private detached garages($125/mo) , Picnic area,W/D rental($30/mo), W/D connections, , Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, , Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, , Fire places,

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/34541
Property Id 34541

(RLNE5718473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 have any available units?
2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 have?
Some of 2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 offers parking.
Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 have a pool?
Yes, 2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 has a pool.
Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 have accessible units?
No, 2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX 75025 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District