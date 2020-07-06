Rent Calculator
2812 Millstream Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 11:56 PM
2812 Millstream Drive
2812 Millstream Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2812 Millstream Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2812 Millstream Drive have any available units?
2812 Millstream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 2812 Millstream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Millstream Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Millstream Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2812 Millstream Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2812 Millstream Drive offer parking?
No, 2812 Millstream Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2812 Millstream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 Millstream Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Millstream Drive have a pool?
No, 2812 Millstream Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Millstream Drive have accessible units?
No, 2812 Millstream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Millstream Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 Millstream Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2812 Millstream Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2812 Millstream Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
