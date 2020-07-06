All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2812 Millstream Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2812 Millstream Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 11:56 PM

2812 Millstream Drive

2812 Millstream Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2812 Millstream Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 Millstream Drive have any available units?
2812 Millstream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2812 Millstream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Millstream Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Millstream Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2812 Millstream Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2812 Millstream Drive offer parking?
No, 2812 Millstream Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2812 Millstream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 Millstream Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Millstream Drive have a pool?
No, 2812 Millstream Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Millstream Drive have accessible units?
No, 2812 Millstream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Millstream Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 Millstream Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2812 Millstream Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2812 Millstream Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District