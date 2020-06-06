Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2809 Winterplace Circle
Last updated January 9 2020 at 11:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2809 Winterplace Circle
2809 Winterplace Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2809 Winterplace Circle, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATED. Wood laminate flooring, granite, tile, updated kitchen and bath cabinets. Stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, new sinks, light fixtures, shower and tub. 4 beds, 2baths with 2 car garage. Landscaping and updated fence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2809 Winterplace Circle have any available units?
2809 Winterplace Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2809 Winterplace Circle have?
Some of 2809 Winterplace Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2809 Winterplace Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Winterplace Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Winterplace Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2809 Winterplace Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2809 Winterplace Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2809 Winterplace Circle offers parking.
Does 2809 Winterplace Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 Winterplace Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Winterplace Circle have a pool?
No, 2809 Winterplace Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2809 Winterplace Circle have accessible units?
No, 2809 Winterplace Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Winterplace Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2809 Winterplace Circle has units with dishwashers.
