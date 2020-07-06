All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:03 AM

2805 Parkhaven Drive

2805 Parkhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Parkhaven Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Parkhaven Drive have any available units?
2805 Parkhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Parkhaven Drive have?
Some of 2805 Parkhaven Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Parkhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Parkhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Parkhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Parkhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2805 Parkhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Parkhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2805 Parkhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Parkhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Parkhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2805 Parkhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Parkhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2805 Parkhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Parkhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Parkhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

