All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2801 Montell Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2801 Montell Court
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:56 PM

2801 Montell Court

2801 Montel Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2801 Montel Court, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 3.1 bath, 2,831sq ft, 2 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Montell Court have any available units?
2801 Montell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Montell Court have?
Some of 2801 Montell Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Montell Court currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Montell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Montell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Montell Court is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Montell Court offer parking?
No, 2801 Montell Court does not offer parking.
Does 2801 Montell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Montell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Montell Court have a pool?
No, 2801 Montell Court does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Montell Court have accessible units?
No, 2801 Montell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Montell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Montell Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District