2800 Glen Forest Lane
Last updated August 22 2019 at 12:00 PM

2800 Glen Forest Lane

2800 Glen Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2800 Glen Forest Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee!**

Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,165 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with NEWLY INSTALLED VINYL and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Glen Forest Lane have any available units?
2800 Glen Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2800 Glen Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Glen Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Glen Forest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 Glen Forest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2800 Glen Forest Lane offer parking?
No, 2800 Glen Forest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2800 Glen Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Glen Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Glen Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 2800 Glen Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Glen Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 2800 Glen Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Glen Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Glen Forest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Glen Forest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 Glen Forest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

