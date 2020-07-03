2800 Glen Forest Lane

Amenities

**We will waive the application and admin fee!**



Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,165 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with NEWLY INSTALLED VINYL and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.