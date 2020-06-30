All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2733 Gull Lake Drive

2733 Gull Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2733 Gull Lake Dr, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Don't Miss This Opportunity in a great neighborhood, Immaculate Corner Lot Home, Well Maintained, Marble & Hardwood floors, Formal Living & Dinning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 Gull Lake Drive have any available units?
2733 Gull Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2733 Gull Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Gull Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Gull Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2733 Gull Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2733 Gull Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 2733 Gull Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2733 Gull Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Gull Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Gull Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 2733 Gull Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Gull Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2733 Gull Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Gull Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 Gull Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2733 Gull Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2733 Gull Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

