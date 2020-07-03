All apartments in Plano
2721 Deep Valley Trail

2721 Deep Valley Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2721 Deep Valley Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees**

Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,179 sq ft, 2 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Deep Valley Trail have any available units?
2721 Deep Valley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2721 Deep Valley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Deep Valley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Deep Valley Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2721 Deep Valley Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2721 Deep Valley Trail offer parking?
No, 2721 Deep Valley Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2721 Deep Valley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Deep Valley Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Deep Valley Trail have a pool?
No, 2721 Deep Valley Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Deep Valley Trail have accessible units?
No, 2721 Deep Valley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Deep Valley Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2721 Deep Valley Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2721 Deep Valley Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2721 Deep Valley Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

