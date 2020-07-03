All apartments in Plano
2716 Kingston Drive
2716 Kingston Drive

Location

2716 Kingston Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of the ideal neighborhoods in the Plano East High School District and down the street from Collin College Spring Creek Campus. Large family room with fireplace with ceramic floors and lots of windows. The dining room off the kitchen offer easy entertaining. Breakfast area is open to the family room. Granite in kitchen with large window over kitchen sink with views of the back yard and covered patio. Three bedrooms with carpet and ceiling fans. Pretty mature trees in front yard. NO CATS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Kingston Drive have any available units?
2716 Kingston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Kingston Drive have?
Some of 2716 Kingston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Kingston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Kingston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Kingston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2716 Kingston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2716 Kingston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2716 Kingston Drive offers parking.
Does 2716 Kingston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Kingston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Kingston Drive have a pool?
No, 2716 Kingston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Kingston Drive have accessible units?
No, 2716 Kingston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Kingston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 Kingston Drive has units with dishwashers.

