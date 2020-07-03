2716 Kingston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

One of the ideal neighborhoods in the Plano East High School District and down the street from Collin College Spring Creek Campus. Large family room with fireplace with ceramic floors and lots of windows. The dining room off the kitchen offer easy entertaining. Breakfast area is open to the family room. Granite in kitchen with large window over kitchen sink with views of the back yard and covered patio. Three bedrooms with carpet and ceiling fans. Pretty mature trees in front yard. NO CATS!