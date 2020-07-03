One of the ideal neighborhoods in the Plano East High School District and down the street from Collin College Spring Creek Campus. Large family room with fireplace with ceramic floors and lots of windows. The dining room off the kitchen offer easy entertaining. Breakfast area is open to the family room. Granite in kitchen with large window over kitchen sink with views of the back yard and covered patio. Three bedrooms with carpet and ceiling fans. Pretty mature trees in front yard. NO CATS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2716 Kingston Drive have?
Some of 2716 Kingston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Kingston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Kingston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.