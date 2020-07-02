All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:36 AM

2716 Broken Bow Circle

2716 Broken Bow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2716 Broken Bow Circle, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Open, inviting & light-filled Toll Bros home w' 5 bedroom--2 down--on corner lot in highly sought Plano schools. This home is in pristine condition w'fabulous features like hardwood floors, plantation shutters, crown molding, open island kitchen w'GE Monogram stainless appliances w'5 burner gas cooktop & overhead vent, double ovens, microwave & built-in fridge. Plus temp controlled wine closet for over 200 bottles+wine glasses, abundant storage, double staircases, sink in laundry. Built-in book cases at top of spiral wood staircase creates cozy library area+media, game, family & formal rooms. Master suite features two huge closets. Backyard w'heated pool & spa, shower, security gate, covered patio & play yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Broken Bow Circle have any available units?
2716 Broken Bow Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Broken Bow Circle have?
Some of 2716 Broken Bow Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Broken Bow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Broken Bow Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Broken Bow Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2716 Broken Bow Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2716 Broken Bow Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2716 Broken Bow Circle offers parking.
Does 2716 Broken Bow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Broken Bow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Broken Bow Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2716 Broken Bow Circle has a pool.
Does 2716 Broken Bow Circle have accessible units?
No, 2716 Broken Bow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Broken Bow Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 Broken Bow Circle has units with dishwashers.

