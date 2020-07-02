2716 Broken Bow Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Open, inviting & light-filled Toll Bros home w' 5 bedroom--2 down--on corner lot in highly sought Plano schools. This home is in pristine condition w'fabulous features like hardwood floors, plantation shutters, crown molding, open island kitchen w'GE Monogram stainless appliances w'5 burner gas cooktop & overhead vent, double ovens, microwave & built-in fridge. Plus temp controlled wine closet for over 200 bottles+wine glasses, abundant storage, double staircases, sink in laundry. Built-in book cases at top of spiral wood staircase creates cozy library area+media, game, family & formal rooms. Master suite features two huge closets. Backyard w'heated pool & spa, shower, security gate, covered patio & play yard.