All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2712 Peppertree Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2712 Peppertree Place
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:21 AM

2712 Peppertree Place

2712 Peppertree Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2712 Peppertree Place, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super nice updated two story brick home. Laminate floors. Large living area with fireplace. Dining area. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom down plus one other bedroom. Two large bedrooms up plus full bath. Covered patio. Fenced yard with storage shed. Two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 Peppertree Place have any available units?
2712 Peppertree Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 Peppertree Place have?
Some of 2712 Peppertree Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 Peppertree Place currently offering any rent specials?
2712 Peppertree Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 Peppertree Place pet-friendly?
No, 2712 Peppertree Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2712 Peppertree Place offer parking?
Yes, 2712 Peppertree Place offers parking.
Does 2712 Peppertree Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2712 Peppertree Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 Peppertree Place have a pool?
No, 2712 Peppertree Place does not have a pool.
Does 2712 Peppertree Place have accessible units?
No, 2712 Peppertree Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 Peppertree Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2712 Peppertree Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District