2712 Peppertree Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Super nice updated two story brick home. Laminate floors. Large living area with fireplace. Dining area. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom down plus one other bedroom. Two large bedrooms up plus full bath. Covered patio. Fenced yard with storage shed. Two car garage.