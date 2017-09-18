Super nice updated two story brick home. Laminate floors. Large living area with fireplace. Dining area. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom down plus one other bedroom. Two large bedrooms up plus full bath. Covered patio. Fenced yard with storage shed. Two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2712 Peppertree Place have?
Some of 2712 Peppertree Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
