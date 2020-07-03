All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2701 Summit View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2701 Summit View Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 4:00 PM

2701 Summit View Drive

2701 Summit View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2701 Summit View Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,534 sq ft, 1 story home in PLANO! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Summit View Drive have any available units?
2701 Summit View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2701 Summit View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Summit View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Summit View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 Summit View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2701 Summit View Drive offer parking?
No, 2701 Summit View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2701 Summit View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Summit View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Summit View Drive have a pool?
No, 2701 Summit View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Summit View Drive have accessible units?
No, 2701 Summit View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Summit View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 Summit View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Summit View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 Summit View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District