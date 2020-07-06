All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2641 Pinehurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2641 Pinehurst Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2641 Pinehurst Drive

2641 Pinehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2641 Pinehurst Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 Pinehurst Drive have any available units?
2641 Pinehurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2641 Pinehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Pinehurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Pinehurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2641 Pinehurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2641 Pinehurst Drive offer parking?
No, 2641 Pinehurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2641 Pinehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 Pinehurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Pinehurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2641 Pinehurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2641 Pinehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2641 Pinehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 Pinehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2641 Pinehurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2641 Pinehurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2641 Pinehurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District