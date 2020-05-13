All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:09 AM

2629 Pickwick Lane

2629 Pickwick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2629 Pickwick Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 Pickwick Lane have any available units?
2629 Pickwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2629 Pickwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2629 Pickwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 Pickwick Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2629 Pickwick Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2629 Pickwick Lane offer parking?
No, 2629 Pickwick Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2629 Pickwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2629 Pickwick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 Pickwick Lane have a pool?
No, 2629 Pickwick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2629 Pickwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 2629 Pickwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 Pickwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2629 Pickwick Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2629 Pickwick Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2629 Pickwick Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

