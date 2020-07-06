All apartments in Plano
2617 Westridge Drive
2617 Westridge Drive

2617 Westridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Westridge Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Liberty Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedrooms in Dallas North Estates. Walk in to school and close to 75 and George bush highway. Brick archways with a large bay window in huge formal living and cathedral ceiling & brick fireplace in family room. New flooring and paint whole house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Westridge Drive have any available units?
2617 Westridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Westridge Drive have?
Some of 2617 Westridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Westridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Westridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Westridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Westridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2617 Westridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Westridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2617 Westridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Westridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Westridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2617 Westridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Westridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2617 Westridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Westridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Westridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

