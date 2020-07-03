All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2612 Van Buren Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2612 Van Buren Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:19 AM

2612 Van Buren Drive

2612 Van Buren Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2612 Van Buren Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, new paint, new carpet upstairs. Downstairs is laminate. Great location for the 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with full sized detached 2 car garage. Tenant and tenants agents should verify schools, room sizes and measurement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Van Buren Drive have any available units?
2612 Van Buren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 Van Buren Drive have?
Some of 2612 Van Buren Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Van Buren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Van Buren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Van Buren Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Van Buren Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2612 Van Buren Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2612 Van Buren Drive offers parking.
Does 2612 Van Buren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Van Buren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Van Buren Drive have a pool?
No, 2612 Van Buren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Van Buren Drive have accessible units?
No, 2612 Van Buren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Van Buren Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 Van Buren Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District