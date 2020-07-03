Nice 3 bedroom, new paint, new carpet upstairs. Downstairs is laminate. Great location for the 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with full sized detached 2 car garage. Tenant and tenants agents should verify schools, room sizes and measurement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2612 Van Buren Drive have any available units?
2612 Van Buren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 Van Buren Drive have?
Some of 2612 Van Buren Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Van Buren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Van Buren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.