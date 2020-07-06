Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:11 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2612 Cedar Elm Lane
2612 Cedar Elm Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2612 Cedar Elm Lane, Plano, TX 75075
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Application Fee $50 per applicant over 18. Verifiable good 3 yr, rental history, Copy of IDs, 3 months most recent Pay Stubs & TAR application form. 1 month Security deposit & 1st month's rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2612 Cedar Elm Lane have any available units?
2612 Cedar Elm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2612 Cedar Elm Lane have?
Some of 2612 Cedar Elm Lane's amenities include garage, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2612 Cedar Elm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Cedar Elm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Cedar Elm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Cedar Elm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2612 Cedar Elm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2612 Cedar Elm Lane offers parking.
Does 2612 Cedar Elm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Cedar Elm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Cedar Elm Lane have a pool?
No, 2612 Cedar Elm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Cedar Elm Lane have accessible units?
No, 2612 Cedar Elm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Cedar Elm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 Cedar Elm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
