All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2525 Preston Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2525 Preston Road
Last updated April 13 2019 at 7:54 AM

2525 Preston Road

2525 Preston Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Willow Bend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2525 Preston Road, Plano, TX 75093
Willow Bend

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
525 Preston Road Apt #B4TH, Plano, TX 75093 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 04/10/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. ** Sorry we do not accept section 8 or any other vouchers. I bedroom, with a den and 1 and a half bath Townhome! The den is 13 by 9 with a closet so it could be a bedroom! Gorgeous Preston/Willowbend area! Recently renovated 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with modern amenities in the prestigious Willow Bend area of of West Plano, TX. A gated community with two resort style private pools, an outdoor spa, a cardio fitness center, a playground and picnic areas. Just 2 miles from The Dallas North and George Bush Tollways for easy access to work. Shopping and dining are all within a mile of the property on every corner! [ Published 13-Apr-19 / ID 2913225 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Preston Road have any available units?
2525 Preston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 Preston Road have?
Some of 2525 Preston Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Preston Road currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Preston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Preston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 Preston Road is pet friendly.
Does 2525 Preston Road offer parking?
No, 2525 Preston Road does not offer parking.
Does 2525 Preston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Preston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Preston Road have a pool?
Yes, 2525 Preston Road has a pool.
Does 2525 Preston Road have accessible units?
No, 2525 Preston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Preston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Preston Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District