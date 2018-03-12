All apartments in Plano
2517 Allegro Lane
2517 Allegro Lane

2517 Allegro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Allegro Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautifully Updated With 'NO CARPET' Home Located In Coveted 'Knolls @ Russell Creek' With Exemplary Plano Schools! Enjoy Your OWN Back Yard Pool Plus The Fabulous Community Amenities Which Boasts A Sparkling Community Pool, Playground & Jogging~Walking Trails. Custom Features Include: Fresh Custom Paint* Fully Equipped Island Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, Refrigerator, Serving Bar & Cozy Breakfast Area* Formal Dining Room* Private Downstairs Study With French Doors* Downstairs Powder Room* Corner Fireplace In Downstairs Family Room* Spacious Upstairs Master Retreat* Three Secondary Bedrooms + A Game-room Complete The Second Level Of This Beauty! Free Pool & Yard Care! Free HOA Fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Allegro Lane have any available units?
2517 Allegro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Allegro Lane have?
Some of 2517 Allegro Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Allegro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Allegro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Allegro Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2517 Allegro Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2517 Allegro Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2517 Allegro Lane offers parking.
Does 2517 Allegro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Allegro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Allegro Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2517 Allegro Lane has a pool.
Does 2517 Allegro Lane have accessible units?
No, 2517 Allegro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Allegro Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2517 Allegro Lane has units with dishwashers.

