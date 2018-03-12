2517 Allegro Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautifully Updated With 'NO CARPET' Home Located In Coveted 'Knolls @ Russell Creek' With Exemplary Plano Schools! Enjoy Your OWN Back Yard Pool Plus The Fabulous Community Amenities Which Boasts A Sparkling Community Pool, Playground & Jogging~Walking Trails. Custom Features Include: Fresh Custom Paint* Fully Equipped Island Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, Refrigerator, Serving Bar & Cozy Breakfast Area* Formal Dining Room* Private Downstairs Study With French Doors* Downstairs Powder Room* Corner Fireplace In Downstairs Family Room* Spacious Upstairs Master Retreat* Three Secondary Bedrooms + A Game-room Complete The Second Level Of This Beauty! Free Pool & Yard Care! Free HOA Fee!